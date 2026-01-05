Maduro indictment hearing underway

Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and his wife, politician and attorney Cilia Flores, are making their first court appearance at a federal court in New York City in their narco-terrorism case.

U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein is overseeing the proceedings.

It's the first time the now-former head of the Venezuelan state will be widely seen publicly since the U.S. attacked Caracas, captured him and his wife, and brought them to the U.S. over the weekend to face these charges in court.

Maduro is facing charges of narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine-importation conspiracy and weapons charges. Flores and other senior Venezuelan officials, including Maduro's son, are also facing charges.

This is a developing story.

