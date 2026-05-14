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Is the U.S. running out of weapons in the Iran War?

NPR | By Lauren Hodges,
Ailsa ChangTinbete Ermyas
Published May 14, 2026 at 3:17 PM CDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with former CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr about the status of America's weapons stockpile amid the war with Iran.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Lauren Hodges
Lauren Hodges is an associate producer for All Things Considered. She joined the show in 2018 after seven years in the NPR newsroom as a producer and editor. She doesn't mind that you used her pens, she just likes them a certain way and asks that you put them back the way you found them, thanks. Despite years working on interviews with notable politicians, public figures, and celebrities for NPR, Hodges completely lost her cool when she heard RuPaul's voice and was told to sit quietly in a corner during the rest of the interview. She promises to do better next time.
See stories by Lauren Hodges
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Tinbete Ermyas
[Copyright 2024 NPR]