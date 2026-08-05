We'll choose a mayor, a sheriff, and a county commission along with a number of important local offices. It may not have the excitement of a presidential election, but its impact on our daily lives can be even more immediate. The condition of our streets, the safety of our neighborhoods, the strength of our schools, the care of our parks are all shaped by the people we elect close to home. Who we choose to vote for reflects what we value in life, what we believe is important for our community, how we think problems should be addressed, and the kind of future we want to help build.

Voting is one of the cleanest ways we express those priorities and take responsibility for the place we call home. Voting is also a way of looking beyond ourselves. It's an opportunity to seek the common good and to recognize that every person in our community is affected by the decisions made in local government. If you didn't vote early, vote tomorrow. Democracy is strongest when ordinary people show their commitment to their community by voting. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

