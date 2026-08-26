Finding strength

The wind was so powerful that huge oak trees bent almost to the ground. I kept waiting for them to break, but they didn't. They bent, they swayed, and somehow they held. By the time the storm passed, more than 100,000 people had lost power. And yet standing there, I was reminded that the power we generate through wires and transformers is nothing compared with the unimaginable power of nature.

Sunday morning was different. The wind was gone. The trees were standing tall again. Birds were singing. The world looked almost completely normal, except there was no lights, no air conditioning, no electricity. Sometimes it takes losing the power we depend on to notice the powers we take for granted. The strength of a tree, the return of the morning, the resilience of a community.

Perhaps the lesson of the storm is simple. Strength doesn't always mean standing rigid. Sometimes strength means bending without breaking. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

