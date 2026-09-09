Authentic friendship is something different, it's not built on how often we agree, how useful we are to each other or how polished our lives appear. A real friend knows something about our struggles and chooses to stay. That kind of friendship requires courage. We have to risk being known. We have to listen without immediately trying to fix things. And sometimes we have to tell the truth with kindness when it would be easier to say nothing.

At Church Health, I'm reminded every day that health is about more than what happens inside the body. We need relationships that give us belonging, meaning, and hope. So, today, think about the people you call friends who really know you and who has trusted you enough to let you know them. Authentic friendship doesn't require a crowd. Sometimes one person who truly sees us and stays is enough. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

