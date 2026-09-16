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Take the chance to be kind

WKNO | By G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Published September 16, 2026 at 12:58 PM CDT
Caregiver, carer hand holding elder hand woman in hospice care. Philanthropy kindness to disabled concept.Public Service Recognition Week
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Kindness seems like such a small thing.

Holding a door, calling someone who's lonely, listening, really listening to a person who needs to be heard.

But I've come to believe kindness is anything but small. Every day we encounter people carrying burdens we can't see. The person who frustrates us might be grieving. The stranger who seems distant, maybe afraid. Even the person closest to us may be struggling with something they haven't found the words to share.

Kindness doesn't require us to solve another person's problems. It simply asks us to recognize their humanity. And something remarkable happens when we do. A kind word changes not only the person who receives it, it changes us. It reminds us that we belong to one another. So today, look for one opportunity to be kind. Be generous with your attention, offer encouragement, give someone the benefit of the doubt. The world may not change all at once, but someone's world might. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.
Life Matters
G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Dr. G. Scott Morris, M.D., M.Div, founded Church Health, which opened in 1987 to provide quality, affordable health care for working, uninsured, or underserved people and their families.
See stories by G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv