Take the chance to be kind

Holding a door, calling someone who's lonely, listening, really listening to a person who needs to be heard.

But I've come to believe kindness is anything but small. Every day we encounter people carrying burdens we can't see. The person who frustrates us might be grieving. The stranger who seems distant, maybe afraid. Even the person closest to us may be struggling with something they haven't found the words to share.

Kindness doesn't require us to solve another person's problems. It simply asks us to recognize their humanity. And something remarkable happens when we do. A kind word changes not only the person who receives it, it changes us. It reminds us that we belong to one another. So today, look for one opportunity to be kind. Be generous with your attention, offer encouragement, give someone the benefit of the doubt. The world may not change all at once, but someone's world might. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.