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Slow down

WKNO | By G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Published September 23, 2026 at 4:35 AM CDT
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We live in a world where being busy has become a badge of honor.

Ask someone how they're doing and the answer is almost automatic, busy. But I wonder, busy doing what and to what end? Somewhere along the way, we started believing that a full calendar means a full life, that constant motion equals meaning, but our bodies and our souls tell a different story. Busyness often leaves us tired, distracted, and disconnected. We rush past the very things that actually make us well. Deep relationships, quiet reflection, shared meals, moments of purpose. Health is not found in how much we can cram into a day. It's found in balance, in rest, in paying attention. Even God rested. So maybe the better question isn't, "How busy are you?" But, "What matters most and are you making time for it?" Because a life filled with meaning will always be healthier than a life filled with noise. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.
Life Matters
G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Dr. G. Scott Morris, M.D., M.Div, founded Church Health, which opened in 1987 to provide quality, affordable health care for working, uninsured, or underserved people and their families.
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