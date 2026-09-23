Ask someone how they're doing and the answer is almost automatic, busy. But I wonder, busy doing what and to what end? Somewhere along the way, we started believing that a full calendar means a full life, that constant motion equals meaning, but our bodies and our souls tell a different story. Busyness often leaves us tired, distracted, and disconnected. We rush past the very things that actually make us well. Deep relationships, quiet reflection, shared meals, moments of purpose. Health is not found in how much we can cram into a day. It's found in balance, in rest, in paying attention. Even God rested. So maybe the better question isn't, "How busy are you?" But, "What matters most and are you making time for it?" Because a life filled with meaning will always be healthier than a life filled with noise. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.