One is for the person you're angry with and one for yourself."

We all know what it's like to be hurt. Someone betrays us, disappoints us, or treats us unfairly, and something inside us wants to get even. We tell ourselves that if they could just hurt the way we hurt, somehow things would be made right. But revenge rarely heals a wound. More often, it keeps the wound open. When we hold onto anger, we may think we're punishing someone else, but we're often the ones carrying the weight. Forgiveness doesn't mean pretending the hurt never happened. It doesn't mean that what happened was acceptable. It means deciding that another person's actions won't control the rest of your life.

So put down the shovel. You don't need two graves. Choose forgiveness, choose freedom, choose life. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.