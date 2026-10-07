Sometimes the test results isn't what we hope for. Sometimes there isn't an easy answer. In those moments, I've learned that telling the truth is one of the ways we show another person respect. That doesn't mean every truth needs to be delivered like a hammer. Truth needs compassion.

The Bible tells us to speak the truth in love. I think both parts of that matter. Truth without love can wound, but love that avoids the truth isn't really love at all. We live in a time when it can be tempting to say what people want to hear or to shape the truth to serve our own purposes. But healthy relationships, healthy communities, and even healthy lives, depend on trust. And trust begins when our words can be believed. So today, tell the truth, tell it with humility, tell it with kindness, and tell it with love because how we treat one another matters. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

