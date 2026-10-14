Real loyalty is revealed when life becomes difficult. It's the friend who stays when others drift away, the spouse who keeps a promise, the colleague who speaks well of you when you're not in the room, the neighbor who shows up when there is nothing to gain. Loyalty isn't blind allegiance. It doesn't mean excusing wrongdoing or remaining silent. Sometimes the most loyal thing we can do is tell someone the truth. But loyalty does mean that relationships are more than transactions. People aren't disposable simply because they disappoint us. At Church Health, I've seen the healing power of knowing someone has chosen to stay through illness, grief, and uncertainty. Think about the people who have been loyal to you. Then ask yourself, who needs that same loyalty from me? Sometimes the greatest gift we can give another person is simply to stay. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

