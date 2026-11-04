The election is over,

The signs can come down. The commercials can stop. Something we all agree on. Now what? In Memphis, the needs haven't changed. Children still go to bed hungry. They really do. Families still struggle to pay the rent. People are lonely, frightened, and searching for hope. None of that has disappeared. We've spent months talking about what divides us. Maybe it's time to remember what brings us together.

What if we spend as much energy caring for our neighbors as we did arguing about candidates? What if we listen more, judge less, and look for ways to serve? Memphis doesn't need to wait for Washington or Nashville to tell us how to love our neighbors. The future of Memphis won't be determined by an election alone. It will also be shaped by what we do for one another tomorrow morning.

Elections matter, but so does compassion, so does kindness, so does showing up. That kind of work is centered on loving our neighbors. That's work that just can't be left to somebody else. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

