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Today is Veterans Day

WKNO | By G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Published November 11, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
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It comes as a cost, often paid by men and women whose names we may never know. For me, Veterans Day is personal. My father served in the Korean War and both of my brothers were captains in the Navy. I am aware that military service is more than a job. It's a commitment to something greater than yourself, but Veterans Day is about more than honoring those who wear the uniform. It's about remembering the sacrifices their families made, the burdens they carried, and the wounds both visible and invisible that some still bear. As a physician and minister, I've learned that service and sacrifice are at the heart of a meaningful life. Our veterans remind us what it means to put others first. This Veterans Day, don't just thank a veteran. Listen to their story, remember their sacrifice and ask yourself how you might serve others with the same courage and compassion. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.
Life Matters
G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Dr. G. Scott Morris, M.D., M.Div, founded Church Health, which opened in 1987 to provide quality, affordable health care for working, uninsured, or underserved people and their families.
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