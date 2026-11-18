The University of Memphis men's basketball team soundly beat Louisville. Who didn't love that? The football team is in the top 25. The women's basketball team came back to beat Alabama and the Grizzlies, they're off to a surprising 10 and 4 start. Go Grizz.

But this is about more than winning games. Sports has a remarkable ability to bring people together, black and white, rich and poor, young and old. For a couple of hours, our differences disappear and we're all cheering for the same team. And in Memphis, that matters. At Church Health, we believe hope is essential to a healthy life. And sometimes hope comes from the most unexpected places, even a basketball court or football field.

So enjoy these victories, Memphis. Celebrate together. And remember, we're all at our best when we're pulling for one another.

This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

