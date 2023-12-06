© 2023 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda

Arts Agenda: Celebrate ARTSweek with The Nutcracker, holiday bazaars, and holiday concerts

WKNO | By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published December 6, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST

Create your arts agenda this week with the help of ARTSmemphis’ calendar of events.

December 2 through 10 is designated as ARTSweek in Memphis and there’s a ton of things to do! See what the arts bring to our community during this annual celebration of our local arts sector’s impact.

What’s on your arts agenda?

Art Garden Holiday Bazaar at Aunt Lou's House
Thursday, December 7 | 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Learn More

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever at Germantown Community Theatre
Opening: Friday, December 8 | 7:30 PM

Runs through December 17

Learn More

Germantown Holiday Concert: Germantown Symphony Orchestra at Germantown Performing Arts Center
Saturday, December 9 | 7:00 PM

Learn More

Free Family Day at Stax Museum of American Soul Music
Saturday, December 9 | 1:00 - 4:00 PM

Occurs the second Saturday of every month

Learn More

The Nutcracker at Orpheum Theatre
Opening: Saturday, December 9 | 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Runs through December 17

Learn More

Overstuffed : A Sister Show at ARTSmemphis
On display through January 31

Learn More
