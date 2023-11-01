© 2023 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda

Arts Agenda: Musicals at Harrell Theatre and TheatreWorks; ongoing exhibits at Dixon

WKNO | By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published November 1, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT

Create your arts agenda this week with the help of ARTSmemphis’ calendar of events.

A free open house for teachers is at Stax Museum... A Neil Simon production at Rhodes College, and Reefer Madness the Musical at Theatreworks…

What’s on your Arts Agenda?

Thursday, November 2 | 5:00 - 6:30 PM
Stax Museum Educators Open House at Stax Museum of American Soul Music

Thursday - Sunday, November 2 - 5 | Various Times
Matilda the Musical at Harrell Theatre

Friday - Sunday, November 3 - 5 | Various Times
RTG Presents: Fools by Neil Simon at McCoy Theatre at Rhodes College

Friday - Sunday, November 2 - 5 | Various Times
Reefer Madness The Musical at TheatreWorks @ The Square

Saturday, November 4 | 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Take 6 at The Grove at Germantown Performing Arts Center

Ongoing exhibits at Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Black Artists in America: From Civil Rights to the Bicentennial: Learn More
Kaylyn Webster: Commune: Learn More
Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement & Communications at ARTSmemphis.
Nick Newsom
