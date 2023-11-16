Arts Agenda: Ballet on Beale Street; board the Soul Train at Hattiloo; Mystical land of Oz
Create your arts agenda this week with the help of ARTSmemphis’ calendar of events.
Fill your weekend with holiday shopping, traditions, and performances.
What’s on your Arts Agenda?
Holiday Bazaar at Arrow Creative
Opening: Thursday, November 16 | 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Runs through December 23
New Ballet Ensemble presents NutRemix at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts
Friday - Sunday, November 17 - 19 | Various Times
Take the Soul Train to Christmas at Hattiloo Theatre
Opening: Friday, November 17 | 8:30 PM
Runs through December 17
The Wizard of Oz at Playhouse on the Square
Opening: Friday, November 17 | 7:00 PM
Runs through December 22
Schoolhouse Rock, Live! at The Circuit Playhouse
Saturday, November 18 | 2:00 PM
Runs through December 22
Strictly Jazz: The Music of John Scofield at Crosstown Arts Green Room
Saturday, November 18 | 7:30 PM
University Opera presents "The Cousin from Nowhere" at Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center
Sunday, November 19 | 3:00 PM