© 2023 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts Agenda

Arts Agenda: Ballet on Beale Street; board the Soul Train at Hattiloo; Mystical land of Oz

WKNO | By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published November 16, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST

Create your arts agenda this week with the help of ARTSmemphis’ calendar of events.

Fill your weekend with holiday shopping, traditions, and performances.

What’s on your Arts Agenda?

Holiday Bazaar at Arrow Creative
Opening: Thursday, November 16 | 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Runs through December 23

Learn More

New Ballet Ensemble presents NutRemix at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts
Friday - Sunday, November 17 - 19 | Various Times

Learn More

Take the Soul Train to Christmas at Hattiloo Theatre
Opening: Friday, November 17 | 8:30 PM

Runs through December 17

Learn More

The Wizard of Oz at Playhouse on the Square
Opening: Friday, November 17 | 7:00 PM

Runs through December 22

Learn More

Schoolhouse Rock, Live! at The Circuit Playhouse
Saturday, November 18 | 2:00 PM

Runs through December 22

Learn More

Strictly Jazz: The Music of John Scofield at Crosstown Arts Green Room
Saturday, November 18 | 7:30 PM

Learn More

University Opera presents "The Cousin from Nowhere" at Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center
Sunday, November 19 | 3:00 PM

Learn More
Arts Agenda
Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement & Communications at ARTSmemphis.
See stories by Josie Ballin
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom
Related Content