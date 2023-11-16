Arts Agenda: Ballet on Beale Street; board the Soul Train at Hattiloo; Mystical land of Oz

Fill your weekend with holiday shopping, traditions, and performances.

What’s on your Arts Agenda?

Holiday Bazaar at Arrow Creative

Opening: Thursday, November 16 | 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Runs through December 23

Learn More

New Ballet Ensemble presents NutRemix at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts

Friday - Sunday, November 17 - 19 | Various Times

Learn More

Take the Soul Train to Christmas at Hattiloo Theatre

Opening: Friday, November 17 | 8:30 PM

Runs through December 17

Learn More

The Wizard of Oz at Playhouse on the Square

Opening: Friday, November 17 | 7:00 PM

Runs through December 22

Learn More

Schoolhouse Rock, Live! at The Circuit Playhouse

Saturday, November 18 | 2:00 PM

Runs through December 22

Learn More

Strictly Jazz: The Music of John Scofield at Crosstown Arts Green Room

Saturday, November 18 | 7:30 PM

Learn More

University Opera presents "The Cousin from Nowhere" at Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center

Sunday, November 19 | 3:00 PM

Learn More