Arts Agenda: Dancing Santas; sounds of Christmas; the art of Paul Edelstein

Get to know the work of longtime Memphis artist Paul Edelstein, enjoy Tennessee Shakespeare Company’s The Importance of Being Earnest, and enjoy an array of holiday-themed events...from dancing Santas to making your own holiday decorations.

What’s on your arts agenda?

ONE NIGHT ONLY - the Art of Paul Edelstein at Memphis Botanic Garden

Thursday, November 30 | 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

The Importance of Being Earnest at Tabor Stage - Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Opening: Thursday, November 30 | 7:30 PM

Runs through December 17

Scheidt Holiday Concert at Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center

Friday, December 1 | 7:30 PM

Nutcracker: Land of Enchanted Sweets at Buckman Performing Arts Center

Opening: Friday, December 1 | 6:00 PM

Runs through December 3

Cabaret Noel 8: The Sounds of Christmas at TheatreWorks

Opening: Friday, December 1 | 8:00 PM

Runs through December 3

Memphis Symphony Orchestra presents Magic of Memphis at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts

Saturday, December 2 | 6:30 PM

Holiday Hoop Wreath Series with Angie Adwin at Arrow Creative

Saturday, December 2 | 1:00 PM

