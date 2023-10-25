Arts Agenda: Orange Mound Music Fest, regional premiere of Dracula, Día de los Muertos Festival & Parade
Create your arts agenda this week with the help of ARTSmemphis’ calendar of events.
Meet the future of public art in Memphis, explore the Indie Memphis Festival, share in the tradition of Día de los Muertos with Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre, and let Young Actors Guild treat you to a music festival in Orange Mound…
What’s on your Arts Agenda?
Thursday, October 26 | 6:00 - 8:00 PM
2023 New Public Artist Fellowship Exhibition Artist Talk + Closing at UrbanArt Commission
Tuesday - Sunday, October 24 - 29 | Various Times
26th Annual Indie Memphis Film Festival at Midtown Memphis
Friday - Sunday, October 27 - 29 | Various Times
Dracula The Bloody Truth at Germantown Community Theatre
Saturday, October 28 | 11:30 AM - 3:30 PM
Día de los Muertos Festival & Parade 2023 at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art
Saturday, October 28 | 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Orange Mound Music Festival at The Harriet
Saturday, October 28 | 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Woe Is Me: A Tour of Tragic Tales at Elmwood Cemetery