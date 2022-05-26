BTH: Pandemic was "Finest Hour" of Academic Medicine, says New Head of UTHSC.

While the COVID-19 pandemic is undoubtedly devastating and vast in impact, it also yielded "academic medicine's finest hour," says Dr. Peter Buckley, the new Chancellor of UT Health Science Center (UTHSC).

Dr. Buckley says that the science community was able to shift their means of operations, work more closely together, and in some areas, find quicker ways of doing things.

Dr. Buckley joins Channel 10’s Behind the Headlines this week with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries. Dr. Buckley talks about research, academics, the medical workforce shortage, local health problems and how UTHSC and other medical facilities are developing a more holistic approach to medicine.