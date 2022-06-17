© 2022 WKNO FM
Behind the Headlines

BTH: Memphis Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon

WKNO | By Savannah Smith
Published June 17, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT
Before nonviolent crimes lead to more dangerous behavior by youth, local government has created programs and resources to intervene.

The Memphis City Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon says that the local youth do not all have equal and adequate access to those programs and resources.

As a result, Sugarmon says if elected Juvenile Court Judge, he would try to ensure that every child who comes into the juvenile court system has access to what they need for rehabilitation and a better life.

Sugarmon joins this week's WKNO-TV's Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries to talk about what he would do for the court system and the community if elected.

Wrapping up, Sugarmon talks about his current position and the fight against reckless driving.

Savannah Smith
