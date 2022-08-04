© 2022 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Behind the Headlines

BTH: Rhodes President on Challenges of Higher Ed

WKNO | By Savannah Smith
Published August 4, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT
BTH1306.jpeg

In recent years, colleges nationwide have faced major institutional challenges due to circumstances like the COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a shift in labor force needs. 

The new President of Rhodes College, Jennifer Collins,
Joins this week's WKNO TV's Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries to discuss the future of Rhodes and the community it serves.

Collins says meeting the challenges means evolving with the times and finding new ways to meet the needs of its students, parents, and faculty. Collins says that over the past decade, Rhodes has worked to expand its STEM departments, cultivate a robust career service center, and increase its student residential opportunities.

Behind the Headlines
Savannah Smith
See stories by Savannah Smith