BTH: Rhodes President on Challenges of Higher Ed

In recent years, colleges nationwide have faced major institutional challenges due to circumstances like the COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a shift in labor force needs.

The new President of Rhodes College, Jennifer Collins,

Joins this week's WKNO TV's Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries to discuss the future of Rhodes and the community it serves.

Collins says meeting the challenges means evolving with the times and finding new ways to meet the needs of its students, parents, and faculty. Collins says that over the past decade, Rhodes has worked to expand its STEM departments, cultivate a robust career service center, and increase its student residential opportunities.