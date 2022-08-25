BTH: Ill-timed Vacay Puts Negative Spotlight on Shelby County Clerk

Offices of the Shelby County Clerk closed doors to the public this week to catch up on a massive backlog of licensing (e.g. marriages, liquor, and businesses). The state Comptroller described the closures as "unusual."

Instead of helping her employees during this closure, recently elected Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert flew to Jamaica for a vacation. The Daily Memphian's Bill Dries says Halbert's actions have caused a statewide discussion about Memphis, all leading to a possible investigation that could mean more state guidance on how the Clerk's office is managed.

Eric Barnes hosts a journalist roundtable for this week on Channel 10’s Behind the Headlines, with The Memphis Flyer's Toby Sells and The Daily Memphian's Abigail Warren and Bill Dries. In addition to other headlining topics, guests talk about how Dr. Joris Ray has resigned as the Memphis-Shelby County Schools' Superintendent amid sexual misconduct allegations.