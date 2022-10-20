BTH: Shelby County Commission Priorities

Regional One Health is the only level 1 trauma center within 150 miles and is host to a renowned burn and wound care unit. Most Regional One Health campus buildings are over 40 years old. Shelby County Commission Chairman Mickell M. Lowery says that providing the needed funding to renovate and/or modernize the Regional One campus is a "large ticket" item on the commission's agenda and much needed for the Mid-South community.

Lowery joins Shelby County Commissioners Britney Thornton and David C. Bradford, Jr. on this week's WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries. Guests talk about the commission's priorities, including crime, poverty, Memphis-Shelby County Schools and more.

In addition, guests discuss the upcoming budget season and how commissioners navigate the bipartisan divide.