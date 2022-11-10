BTH: Fighting Food Insecurity and Homelessness in Mid-South

Many families and individuals depend on the Mid-South Food Bank and MIFA for food and services, a need that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cathy Pope, President and CEO of Mid-South Food Bank, says "we are still seeing high numbers of need from our clients, maybe not as high as in the very beginning of the pandemic, but because of inflation, rent, and utilities, we are still trying to recover."

Pope joins the President and CEO of MIFA, Sally Jones Heinz, on this week's WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries. Guests talk about local homelessness and food insecurity, plus what their organizations are doing to help.

In addition, guests discuss volunteer opportunities available.