BTH: MLGW Head Doug McGowen on Future of Utility's Infrastructure

By the end of 2023, all MLGW streetlights should be fitted with LED bulbs, says President and CEO Doug McGowen. The LED lights are designed to last longer than the traditional fluorescent lights and the upgrade will come with the capability of MLGW remotely monitoring when streetlights go out, McGowen adds.

McGowen joins host Eric Barnes for this week's WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with Daily Memphian's Bill Dries. McGowen talks about ways MLGW is improving the city's light, gas, and water infrastructures - including implementing a $1.2 billion "Way Forward" plan.

In addition, McGowen discusses the effects of the 2022 winter storm, as well as ways MLGW is preparing for future storms.