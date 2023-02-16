BTH: Creating Economic Growth in Memphis

According to the Chief Economic Development Officer of Greater Memphis Chamber Gwyn Fisher, Memphis' economy is "on fire" and the local area is set to "see growth in core industries in 2023". Fisher says that businesses have become attracted to Memphis because of its 99% utility reliability, availability of workforce diversity, positive economic climate, and more.

Explaining what it takes to create economic growth in Memphis, Fisher joins host Eric Barnes for this week's WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with The Daily Memphain's Bill Dries.

In addition, Fisher talks about changes that have to be made in order to insure continued economic growth in Memphis, including the need for a 3rd bridge crossing the Mississippi River.