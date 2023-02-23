BTH: Housing Insecurity in Memphis

When families or individuals get behind on their rent payments, short-term solutions like a gift or a personal loan is often not enough to fix an ongoing crisis. Financial troubles, combined with a lack of affordable and safe housing, are drivers of housing insecurity in Memphis, says Dorcas Young Griffin, Shelby County Director of Community Services.

She and Amy Schaftlein, Executive Director of United Housing, join host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries for this week's WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines.

In addition, guests talk about the widespread impact that suitable living accommodations have on crime, foreclosures, health, and more.