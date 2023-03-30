BTH: Historians on Current Activism, Police Brutality and More

The Civil Rights Movement was a pivotal era that was successful through "layers of activism, thought, political action, and push back that take us to 1968," says author and professor Charles McKinney. Now, McKinney believes that a similar pattern of "activism, thought, political action and push back" is emerging in the wake of increasingly common, but tragic events like the police beating of Tyre Nichols.

McKinney and fellow author and professor Aram Goudsouzian join host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries for this week's WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines. Guests discuss activism and police brutality in relation to past and present events — including the impact it has had on the Mid-South community, its citizens, and legislation.

In addition, guests talk about the Civil Rights Movement and what Martin Luther King Jr. might have said about today's political and racial climate.