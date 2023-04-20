BTH: The Future (and Challenges) of Mass Transit in Memphis

As a new addition to public transit amenities, the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) has introduced an on-demand ride-sharing service, which is currently only $1.25 per ride ($0.75 for additional passengers). The ride-sharing service is not city-wide yet but Gary Rosenfeld, CEO of MATA, says in Southwest Memphis (an area where it is available) there has been a tenfold increase in patrons using the option, compared to fixed route alternatives.

Rosenfeld joins host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries for this week's channel 10 Behind the Headlines. Rosenfeld discusses the state of Memphis' mass transit system, as well as highlights on areas within MATA that need to be improved and/or expanded.

In addition, Rosenfeld talks about funding and the future of the MATA Transit Vision plan.