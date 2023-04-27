BTH: Bartlett Mayor on Crime, Development, Sewer System and More

The City of Bartlett's violent crime rate is down 30% since 2016, says Bartlett's new mayor David Parsons. Despite the decline, Parsons says that efforts to combat crime are continuous in Bartlett as new technologies, tools, and resources are made available.

As an example of the city's efforts, Parsons notes that Bartlett has installed license plate readers that alert police when stolen cars enter and leave the City of Bartlett. The cameras have been a success, Parsons says, as they have led to the arrest of several individuals.

Parsons joins host Eric Barnes for this week's channel 10 Behind the Headlines to discuss crime, local economic and real estate development, improvements to Bartlett's sewer system, Blue Oval City, and more.