BTH: Officials Look to August Special Session for Gun Laws to Curb Violence

Following the Covenant School shooting in Nashville and protests demanding reforms to gun laws, Governor Bill Lee has called a special session of the General Assembly this August to address gun crime. However, Tennessee State Senator Brent Taylor from District 31 says senators are only speculating about what exactly Governor Lee will be asking for during said session but many senators, like himself, have ideas for new legislation on guns.

Taylor joins this week's Behind the Headlines on Chanel 10 with host Eric Barnes, Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries and Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo. Guests talk about gun legislation, as well as the rise in crime — including local and state efforts to combat the growing violent crime rate.