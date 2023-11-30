BTH: New Public Safety Plan for Downtown Memphis

On today's Behind the Headlines, guests discuss recommendations for a new safety plan for Memphis, which include more police presence, Beale Street alcohol sales ending at 2 a.m., greater walking accessibility, and more.

Lawrence Green, Director of Safety and Hospitality for Downtown Memphis Commission, says the plan aims to make Downtown Memphis more welcoming and accessible, which in return will have a major impact on investments and citizen satisfaction.

Green joins Bill Gibbons, executive director for the U of M Public Safety Institute, and Michael Rallings, former MPD Director, for this week's Behind the Headlines on Channel 10 with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries. Guests talk about what led to the need for such a plan, as well as what it is going to take to implement it all.

In addition, guests discuss some of the expected results of the new Downtown safety plan.