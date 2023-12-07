BTH: MLGW Pres. and CEO McGowen on Rate Increases, Infrastructure

The Memphis City Council has approved an overall 12% rate increase for MGLW, 4% for the next three years. MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen says outages have become twice as frequent and three times as long since 2020, and that electric has been underfunded for decades.

McGowen joins this week's Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Keely Brewer to discuss how the rate increase will help fund infrastructure upgrades to combat outage issues, as well as MGLW and TVA's plans for reliable power to meet the increasing demand for electric-operated products, such as electric vehicles.

Wrapping up, McGowen talks about the scrapped plan to relocate MGLW's headquarters from Downtown and the possibility of purchasing a new space in Cordova to house the System Operations Center.