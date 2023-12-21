BTH: Proposed I-55 Old Bridge Replacement Set to Start Construction in 2026

Projected to start construction in 2026, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has announced a replacement of the I-55 old bridge. Greater Memphis Chamber's Chief Economic Development Officer Gwyn Fisher says this would be a replacement, not the construction of a third, new bridge.

The price tag to replace the bridge is set to cost roughly $800 million, Fisher adds. $200 million from Tennessee and Arkansas each and the remaining paid for with federal funding (pending approval).

This week on Channel 10’s Behind the Headlines Greater Memphis Chamber's Chief Economic Development Officer Gwyn Fisher joins host Eric Barnes and the Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries. As well as talking about TDOT's announcement, Fisher discusses other plans to update infrastructure and roadways throughout the City of Memphis.

In addition, Fisher talks about Ford's new plant: Blue Oval, MLGW, TVA, and more.