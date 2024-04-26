© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

TN Politics: Orange Mound Shooting Could Have been Prevented

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published April 26, 2024 at 9:41 AM CDT
Political analyst Otis Sanford
Political analyst Otis Sanford

In a recent column, political analyst Otis Sanford points out that a recent mass shooting in Orange Mound is tragic in ways other than two people dead and seven wounded. The unpermitted event itself, where people openly brandished weapons and broke the law, should be investigated extensively to send a send a strong message to the community.

Also this week, Mayor Paul Young proposed tax increases at the Memphis City Council. Sanford says that while some of his proposals — like cleaner streets — are worthy, local officials may not go for such a large increase.

Finally, Sanford comments on state lawmakers passing unpopular bills such as guns in schools and felony offenses for adults who help minors who are not their own children obtain abortions.

Behind the Headlines
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank