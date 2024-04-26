TN Politics: Orange Mound Shooting Could Have been Prevented

In a recent column, political analyst Otis Sanford points out that a recent mass shooting in Orange Mound is tragic in ways other than two people dead and seven wounded. The unpermitted event itself, where people openly brandished weapons and broke the law, should be investigated extensively to send a send a strong message to the community.

Also this week, Mayor Paul Young proposed tax increases at the Memphis City Council. Sanford says that while some of his proposals — like cleaner streets — are worthy, local officials may not go for such a large increase.

Finally, Sanford comments on state lawmakers passing unpopular bills such as guns in schools and felony offenses for adults who help minors who are not their own children obtain abortions.