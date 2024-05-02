© 2024 WKNO FM
BTH: Future of Regional One Health

WKNO | By Christopher Blank,
Savannah Smith
Published May 2, 2024 at 5:26 PM CDT

A recent proposal could make Regional One Health an academic medical center through a UT Health Science Center (UTHSC) partnership.

Regional One's President and CEO Reginald Coopwood says Memphis "has no one, true hospital tied to UTHSC" and it's been a goal to create this type of facility with UTHSC for about 14 years.

This week on WKNO/Channel 10’s Behind the Headlines Coopwood joins host Eric Barnes and talks about the benefits of a teaching hospital, as well as what it will take to become one.

Coopwood also discusses the annual cost and funding sources associated with being the only trauma one facility within 150 miles.

Behind the Headlines Regional One HealthUniversity of Health and Science Center
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Savannah Smith
