BTH: Future of Regional One Health

A recent proposal could make Regional One Health an academic medical center through a UT Health Science Center (UTHSC) partnership.

Regional One's President and CEO Reginald Coopwood says Memphis "has no one, true hospital tied to UTHSC" and it's been a goal to create this type of facility with UTHSC for about 14 years.

This week on WKNO/Channel 10’s Behind the Headlines Coopwood joins host Eric Barnes and talks about the benefits of a teaching hospital, as well as what it will take to become one.

Coopwood also discusses the annual cost and funding sources associated with being the only trauma one facility within 150 miles.