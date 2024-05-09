© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BTH: Journalist Roundtable on Tax Increase, Education, Gun Reform, More

WKNO | By Christopher Blank,
Savannah Smith
Published May 9, 2024 at 4:47 PM CDT

Mayor Paul Young has proposed a 23% property tax hike. Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries says it has been nearly 8 years since the City has seen such an increase. He adds that Young has stated "if you want what the City has now then [the current] tax rate is fine. If you want the City to do more, if you want the City to expand programs, if you want longer community center hours, if you want your neighborhoods to be cleaner, if you want fewer potholes and for more of them to be filled quicker, then 75 cents [per $1000 of assessed value] is what does that."

Eric Barnes hosts a journalist roundtable with Daily Memphian reporters Julia Baker and Bill Dries. Guests discuss the City of Memphis' upcoming budget season, as well as the new Memphis Shelby County School superintendent, Marie Feagins, request for $200 million, which would fund new buildings, school repairs, and maintenance needs.

In addition, guests talk about the local criminal justice system, the past state legislative session, and three gun reform referendums that will be on the August ballot.
Behind the Headlines
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Savannah Smith
See stories by Savannah Smith