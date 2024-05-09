BTH: Journalist Roundtable on Tax Increase, Education, Gun Reform, More

Mayor Paul Young has proposed a 23% property tax hike. Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries says it has been nearly 8 years since the City has seen such an increase. He adds that Young has stated "if you want what the City has now then [the current] tax rate is fine. If you want the City to do more, if you want the City to expand programs, if you want longer community center hours, if you want your neighborhoods to be cleaner, if you want fewer potholes and for more of them to be filled quicker, then 75 cents [per $1000 of assessed value] is what does that."

Eric Barnes hosts a journalist roundtable with Daily Memphian reporters Julia Baker and Bill Dries. Guests discuss the City of Memphis' upcoming budget season, as well as the new Memphis Shelby County School superintendent, Marie Feagins, request for $200 million, which would fund new buildings, school repairs, and maintenance needs.

In addition, guests talk about the local criminal justice system, the past state legislative session, and three gun reform referendums that will be on the August ballot.