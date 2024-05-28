City of Memphis Government

-
This week on WKNO/Channel 10’s Behind the Headlines Eric Barnes hosts a journalist roundtable with Daily Memphian reporters Julia Baker and Bill Dries.
-
This week on WKNO/Channel 10’s Behind the Headlines City of Memphis Director of Public Works Robert Knecht joins host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries.
-
This week on WKNO/Channel 10’s Behind the Headlines Eric Barnes hosts a journalist roundtable with the Memphis Flyer's Toby Sells, Chalkbeat Tennessee's Laura Testino, and Daily Memphian reporters Bill Dries and Julia Baker.