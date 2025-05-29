BTH: Memphis Zoo President and CEO Matt Thompson on Recovery, New Exhibits, Parking, and More

On WKNO/Channel 10's Behind the Headlines, host Eric Barnes spoke with Memphis Zoo President and CEO Matt Thompson about the zoo's recovery after COVID-19, a significant capital campaign, and the evolving expectations for zoos.

Thompson reflected on the early days of the pandemic when the zoo closed its gates to the public but continued operating behind the scenes. "We can't just shut off the lights," he said. Despite losing visitor revenue, animal care remained a top priority and was conducted without interruption. Support from federal relief programs and the city proved crucial in maintaining operations through the crisis. "Our standards for animal care never changed," Thompson emphasized.

It wasn't just staff who felt the absence of crowds. "The animals noticed that people weren't there," Thompson said. The grounds during that time were unusually quiet, and even the sight of a zookeeper caught the animal's attention. "When we walked around, these animals would be like, 'Hey, hey, there's people! Let's go,'" he recalled. "It was very obvious that it was novel to them to suddenly see people."

Under a long-standing management agreement with the City of Memphis, the Memphis Zoo began operations in 1994 with an annual budget of roughly $3 million—$1.2 million of which came from the city. That city contribution has remained unchanged for three decades, even as the zoo's operating budget has grown to $26 million.

Today, zoo officials request an additional $3 million in annual support—split evenly between the city and county—to help cover rising operational costs. While major donations often fund capital projects and new exhibits, Thompson emphasized that this request is for basic needs. "It literally goes toward running the zoo," he said.

Looking ahead, the Memphis Zoo is embarking on an ambitious capital campaign that will span 15 to 20 years with the goal of raising $250 million. The State of Tennessee has already committed $20 million toward this effort, and the zoo has successfully raised nearly $75 million so far. Key components of the campaign include two major projects: a 14-acre savanna habitat for elephants, rhinos, and giraffes, and an immersive indoor exhibit called Oceans to Forest, which combines features of an aquarium with environmental education. "It's all about water and how it supports life on the planet, but directly how water is important to Memphis with our aquifer and the [Mississippi River]," Thompson said.

Attendance at the zoo has remained relatively flat since COVID. "I can't speak for all the reasons," Thompson said when asked why numbers haven't returned to pre-pandemic levels. Still, he remains optimistic that upcoming expansions will draw visitors. "If we've shown anything, it's that people come to see what's new."

Thompson also addressed the rising cost of operations, including an over $1 million animal food budget. "When you come to the zoo, you're literally paying to feed the animals. It's not a bunch of fluff like it all goes directly to the operations," he said. Ticket prices have increased modestly, but Thompson says the zoo remains valuable to individuals and the community.

As for rumors about the return of pandas, Thompson said it's unlikely in the near future, noting that leasing the animals would cost $10 million over ten years. For now, he said, the zoo's focus is on elephants and much-needed updates to the aging west end of the campus.

The zoo also plans to continue refreshing older exhibits under its Renew the Zoo initiative. Still, some areas—like the birdhouse and aquarium—require complete renovations to meet modern safety and animal welfare standards.

Thompson also gave an update on the long-delayed changes to the zoo's parking and maintenance areas, part of a hard-fought agreement with the Overton Park Conservancy. Thanks to federal funding and city support, construction is underway, and the changes are planned to be completed by the end of the year.

Thompson explained that the role of zoos has changed significantly over time. What were once simple menageries—rows of isolated animals in bare cages—have evolved into conservation-driven institutions.

Like many others, Thompson noted that the Memphis Zoo now prioritizes animal welfare and naturalistic habitats, focusing on education and preserving species. Conservation efforts, he said, now represent "the bulk of what we do."