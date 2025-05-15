BTH: Federal Budget Uncertainty Sparks Concern Over Senior Services in the Mid-South

On this week's WKNO/Channel 10's Behind the Headlines, host Eric Barnes explored the growing concern over potential federal budget cuts and their impact on senior services in the Mid-South. Joining the discussion were Kim Daugherty, Executive Director of the Aging Commission of the Mid-South; Arnetta Stanton Macklin, Chief Advocacy and Engagement Officer at MIFA; and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries.

Much of the conversation focused on the lifeline programs that support seniors, particularly Meals on Wheels and long-term care advocacy, which are heavily funded by federal and state dollars. Macklin shared that MIFA delivered over 726,000 meals to more than 4,100 seniors last year. But she emphasized that the program is "so much more than a meal."

"The volunteers have that one-on-one contact with seniors that helps reduce isolation and depression," Macklin said. "And, helps them to live in their homes longer."

Daugherty added that the Aging Commission funds nearly 90% of Meals on Wheels and almost all the funding for the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program, which places trained advocates in facilities to report elder abuse and neglect. Those advocates, she noted, serve not only seniors but also their families.

But that funding could be at risk. Leaked budget documents suggest significant cuts to programs established under the Older Americans Act—including those that provide elder abuse prevention, Medicare guidance, and chronic disease management.

"Any time there's rumored cuts to programs funded for people who are older, that's dangerous," said Daugherty. "Truly, there's not enough funding to begin with to support all the needs of people [who need assistance]."

Barnes questioned why such programs are even on the table for cuts given their impact and relatively small share of the federal budget. Macklin responded: "I think it's lack of knowledge . . . We provide meals for about $2,400 a year [per Meals on Wheels recipient]. That's equivalent to one day in the hospital or ten days in a long-term care facility." She added that meals are designed to meet seniors’ nutritional needs, reinforcing the idea that “food is medicine.”

Daugherty echoed that concern, stressing that the consequences of funding cuts extend well beyond immediate service gaps. “Once you reduce services such as this you get into a cycle of people's health declining, which indeed cost more money to assist them.” That rising cost, she stressed, doesn’t just affect individuals—it can also become a burden for taxpayers.

In closing, Daugherty stressed that the scale of these programs cannot be easily replaced and are a necessity for many. “There is no source with enough funding to replace the level of funding if it were to be cut. There are no private entities or foundations who could replace this level of funding loss,” she said. "Each senior, no matter where they live, needs access to these services.”