City Launches “Memphis Cares” Initiative to Help Families Hit by SNAP Cuts

The City of Memphis, in partnership with Shelby County Government, United Way of the Mid-South, the Mid-South Food Bank, and the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis, has launched a new effort to support families affected by changes to federal food assistance programs.

The “Memphis Cares” initiative unites local government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and faith-based partners to tackle the potential effects of a temporary disruption in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. City officials estimate that approximately 167,000 residents in Memphis and Shelby County could experience food insecurity due to this funding lapse.

Mayor Paul Young stated that the goal is to help ensure no family is without access to nutritious food. “Memphis is a city that shows up for one another,” Young said. “When a family is carrying a burden, we carry it together. We are bringing partners to the table, increasing access to food across our neighborhoods, and making sure working families have the support they deserve.”

Under Young’s leadership, the city has committed $500,000 to enhance the local food-access network. The funds will increase pantry capacity, extend service hours for working families, and improve food distribution infrastructure in high-need areas.

Additionally, United Way of the Mid-South is coordinating financial donations for the initiative, while the Mid-South Food Bank continues to oversee food distribution. Officials emphasize that monetary contributions have the most significant impact, as the Food Bank’s wholesale purchasing power enables each dollar to provide multiple meals. Residents and organizations can contribute at uwmidsouth.org/memphiscares.

Food assistance is available to all residents, regardless of their employment status or income verification, unless specified otherwise by individual providers. Current SNAP funds loaded onto EBT cards can still be used for grocery purchases; however, future benefit payments are currently on hold until federal funding is restored.

Community food programs throughout Memphis are providing food distributions at both daytime and evening hours. Locations include St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in the University District, First Presbyterian Church in downtown Memphis, Boulevard Church of Christ in Whitehaven, and several other sites affiliated with the Mid-South Food Bank network. Additional food, rental, and utility-assistance resources are listed at memphistn.gov/memphiscares and by dialing 2-1-1 for the Memphis Public Library’s LINC/211 information line.

City leaders hope that local businesses, faith communities, and individuals will help match the city’s initial investment. “Every family in Memphis deserves food on the table,” Young said. “No Memphian should face hunger alone.”

Food Distribution Centers:

St. Luke’s UMC (480 S Highland St)

901-452-6262



Food Pantry & Free Meals

Pantry: 2nd & 4th Thursdays, 9:30 AM–12 PM

Breakfast: Sundays, 8–9 AM

Open to anyone (ID required for pantry only). Partner agency of Mid-South Food Bank.

____

First Presbyterian Church (166 Poplar Ave)

901-525-5619



Soup & Sandwiches: Sundays, 1:15–2:30 PM

Food Pantry: Sundays, 1:30 PM (limited supply)

Hygiene kits are available during meal times.

____

Boulevard Church of Christ (1102 Hale Rd)

901-590-0614



Food Pantry: Tuesdays, 11 AM–1 PM

Appointment required — call before visiting.

Open to 38116 residents only.

____

SisterReach (2811 Clarke Rd)

901-614-9906

See website or call for information or to schedule an appointment for free HIV or HepC testing, free birth control counseling, community pantry resources, or workshops.

____

Save Our Sons and Daughters (3680 Rhodes Ave)

901-496-3938



Mission: Mentoring, tutoring, financial literacy, anger management, and counseling.

Food Pantry: 4th Saturday of each month, 10 AM–12 PM

____

Calvary Episcopal Church (102 N Second Street)

901-525-6602



Hot Breakfast To-Go: Sundays, 6:30 AM

Adult Clothes Closet: Sundays, 6:30–7:30 AM

____

Team Laeth (204 N Second Street)

901-527-8362



Location Detail: Service Alley of First United Methodist Church

Service: Free hot meals every Thursday at 5:00 PM (except holidays)

____

Churches-Families and Communities Together – (C-FACT)

901-598-0699



Provides a food pantry at four locations. Please email to confirm each month’s dates: connectingfamilies@cfact4families.com

____

Calvary Baptist Church (3812 Kirby Pkwy)

901-525-6602



Service: Food pantry (2–3 days of food).

Requirement: Must call on Wednesday, 12:30 PM–3:00 PM for an appointment for distribution on Wednesday, 1:00 PM–3:00 PM

____

Mt Vernon Baptist Church – Westwood – Manna Market Place Food Pantry (620 Parkrose Rd)

901-785-1612



Food Pantry (Manna Market Place): Mondays & Wednesdays, 10 AM–1 PM (drive-through)

Requirements: Photo ID and proof of income/residency.

Limit: Once per month

____

Hope House (15 South Idlewild Street)

901-272-2702

Mission: Provides services for individuals and families affected by HIV, including early childhood education, food pantry, rental assistance, therapy, and HIV testing.

____

Faith Life Outreach (1435 Wells Station Rd)

901-452-7993



Food Pantry & Clothes Closet: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11:30 AM–1 PM

Open to residents in the 38108 zip code only

____

St. Paul Baptist Church (2124 East Holmes Rd)

901-346-5544

