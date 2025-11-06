BTH: Rep. Steve Cohen Talks Federal Presence in Memphis, Redistricting, and What’s Ahead for 2026

U.S. Representative Steve Cohen, a Democrat from Tennessee's 9th Congressional District, joined host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries on this week's episode of "Behind the Headlines." The conversation covered a wide range of issues, including public safety in Memphis, immigration enforcement, redistricting, and the upcoming 2026 elections.

The conversation began with Memphis’ ongoing public safety challenges. Cohen said the federal and state increase in law enforcement has had both advantages and disadvantages. "It's some of both," he said. "We unfortunately have a high crime rate… and it may have helped some. They've arrested some folks that may be gang [members]."

Still, he expressed concern that immigration enforcement has become a higher priority than addressing local crime. "They run ads on television," Rep. Cohen said when discussing Homeland Security's "Join ICE" commercials, which directly call on local law enforcement to leave their police department and join ICE. "They're more interested in taking our policemen... they care more about deporting people who oftentimes are not the worst of the worst. They didn't commit murder, they didn't commit rape, or they didn't commit sexual predatory crimes with minors. There are people that do work in nursing homes, work in childcare centers, repair our roofs, cut down our trees, do landscape. They do a lot of good work."

Cohen praised Memphis Mayor Paul Young for cooperating with state and federal officials once the deployment of the National Guard became inevitable. "He couldn't stop it," Cohen said, noting that Young's approach may have helped align federal agents more closely with local police. However, he said the visible military presence sends the wrong message: "We're a tourist city… and to have a city with National Guard on the streets is not a reason for people to want to come here."

Transitioning to national politics, Cohen said Democrats' strong performances in recent elections suggest growing momentum heading into 2026. "The country's fed up with Donald Trump," he said, criticizing the president's handling of SNAP benefits during the government shutdown.

Cohen also addressed redistricting, warning that if the Supreme Court were to invalidate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, Shelby County could be divided into several rural-dominated districts. He said he has long supported legislation to create independent, nonpartisan commissions that draw fair, contiguous districts based on natural community boundaries.

On term limits, Cohen argued that experience in Congress strengthens governance. "It would make it worse," he said. "They'd be more dependent on lobbyist information and lobbyist influence… sometimes it takes longevity."

As the conversation turned to Cohen’s political future, he addressed his upcoming Democratic primary challenge from State Rep. Justin Pearson. Cohen said, "I've brought home more money than any congressman in the history of the 9th District by far," citing the $394 million bridge grant over the Mississippi River, redevelopment funding for South City, and support for a new Regional One Health. He continued, "My re-election has always been on my record, the constituent services I provided in the district, the votes I provided, the faith that people have in me to do the right vote, and the money I have brought home... We've still got that record."