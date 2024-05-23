BTH: Church Health's Impact on the Memphis Community
After learning that Memphis was one of the poorest cities in the nation, Dr. Scott Morris moved to the city and founded Church Health. This faith-based medical organization cares for low-income and uninsured working people.
Since its founding, Dr. Morris says that Church Health has built a new eye clinic, expanded its capabilities for providing specialized care, and opened the largest free-standing dental clinic in America.
Church Health has also worked with local hospitals to ensure a continuous charity pathway, says Dr. Morris, which has allowed more healthcare opportunities for low-income and uninsured individuals — without relying on federal government funding.
Dr. Morris joins this week's WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and The Daily Memphian's Bill Dries.
In addition to discussing the local healthcare system, Dr. Morris reveals what a "model for healthy living" looks like.