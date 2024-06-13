© 2024 WKNO FM
BTH: Challenges Facing Youth Bring Support and Educational Programs Across Memphis

WKNO | By Savannah Smith,
Christopher Blank
Published June 13, 2024 at 4:59 PM CDT

"Memphis has one of the largest youth populations in Tennessee," says Dana Wilson, President and CEO of Bridges. Despite the large child and adolescent population, many Memphis youths encounter challenges, such as limited educational and skillset resources, food deserts, lack of civil engagement opportunities, and more.

Wilson and Metise Moore, Sr., President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis, discuss programs supporting youths across Memphis with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries.

Additionally, guests talk about the effects of violence and crime on children.
Behind the Headlines Bridges - MemphisBoys & Girls Clubs of Greater MemphisCrimeYouth
Savannah Smith
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
