BTH: Challenges Facing Youth Bring Support and Educational Programs Across Memphis

"Memphis has one of the largest youth populations in Tennessee," says Dana Wilson, President and CEO of Bridges. Despite the large child and adolescent population, many Memphis youths encounter challenges, such as limited educational and skillset resources, food deserts, lack of civil engagement opportunities, and more.

Wilson and Metise Moore, Sr., President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis, discuss programs supporting youths across Memphis with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries.

Additionally, guests talk about the effects of violence and crime on children.