BTH: New Interactive and Immersive Museum Coming to Mud Island

In 2018, Mud Island's Mississippi River Museum closed due to low attendance. Artist and Chief Visionary Officer of Baron Von Opperbean (BVO) Christopher Reyes plans to create an immersive and interactive museum by repurposing the old museum's building. Named Baron Von Opperbean and the River of Time, the new museum will feature puzzles, hidden passages, projection mapping, holographs, and more.

Reyes, President and CEO of Memphis River Parks Partnership Carol Coletta, and Chief of Games and Technology at BVO Kathryn Hicks join this week's WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Holly Whitfield. Guests discuss the new museum.

In addition, Coletta talks about some of the challenges Mud Island faces and a couple of changes being made.