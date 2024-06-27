© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BTH: New Interactive and Immersive Museum Coming to Mud Island

WKNO | By Savannah Smith,
Christopher Blank
Published June 27, 2024 at 10:50 PM CDT

In 2018, Mud Island's Mississippi River Museum closed due to low attendance. Artist and Chief Visionary Officer of Baron Von Opperbean (BVO) Christopher Reyes plans to create an immersive and interactive museum by repurposing the old museum's building. Named Baron Von Opperbean and the River of Time, the new museum will feature puzzles, hidden passages, projection mapping, holographs, and more.

Reyes, President and CEO of Memphis River Parks Partnership Carol Coletta, and Chief of Games and Technology at BVO Kathryn Hicks join this week's WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Holly Whitfield. Guests discuss the new museum.

In addition, Coletta talks about some of the challenges Mud Island faces and a couple of changes being made.
Tags
Behind the Headlines The Daily MemphianMud IslandDowntown MemphisMemphis River Parks PartnershipBaron Von Opperbean (BOV)
Savannah Smith
See stories by Savannah Smith
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank