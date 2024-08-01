BTH: Running the 'Burbs of Shelby County

Town and City Administrators in Germantown and Collierville are appointed by their respective Boards of Mayor and Aldermen. They are responsible for implementing policies and laws enacted by state and local governing bodies.

Molly Mehner and Jason Hulsman, the administrators of Collierville and Germantown respectively, join this week’s WKNO Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with Daily Memphian reporter Abigail Warren and host Eric Barnes.

In addition to discussing their job responsibilities, guests speak about recently passed budgets, upcoming projects, and crime.

Furthermore, guests talk about the challenges they face within their communities.