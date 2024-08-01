© 2024 WKNO FM
BTH: Running the 'Burbs of Shelby County

WKNO | By Savannah Smith,
Christopher Blank
Published August 1, 2024 at 4:37 PM CDT

Town and City Administrators in Germantown and Collierville are appointed by their respective Boards of Mayor and Aldermen. They are responsible for implementing policies and laws enacted by state and local governing bodies.

Molly Mehner and Jason Hulsman, the administrators of Collierville and Germantown respectively, join this week’s WKNO Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with Daily Memphian reporter Abigail Warren and host Eric Barnes.

In addition to discussing their job responsibilities, guests speak about recently passed budgets, upcoming projects, and crime.

Furthermore, guests talk about the challenges they face within their communities.
Behind the Headlines The Daily MemphianCity of Germantown GovernmentTown of Collierville GovernmentCrime
Savannah Smith
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
