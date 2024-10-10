BTH: Planned Parenthood CEO on Impact of TN Anti-Abortion Laws

Following the overturn of Roe v. Wade in 2022, Tennessee (TN) has had severe abortion restrictions. No one here can receive or administer an abortion unless there is evidence that proves beyond any doubt that the mother's life is in critical danger. The current state abortion law prohibits medical personnel from taking into fact if the patient is a minor, or victim of rape and/or incest.

Ashley Coffield, CEO of Planned Parenthood for Tennessee & North Mississippi, says state laws mean that even if an individual is ten or twelve years old and has suffered rape or incest, they will not be eligible for an abortion.

Joining this week's WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries, Coffield adds that many doctors and specialists are afraid of providing abortions due to the looming threats and repercussions of their actions—stretching as far as oncologists and specialists not offering recommendations for abortions to their patients that need them for life-threatening medical reasons. Coffield says this has led to a direct hit in recruiting and retaining local medical professionals across the board.

In this week’s episode, Coffield explains ways Planned Parenthood is assisting women and other individuals in their healthcare needs—ranging from cancer care, birth control, STD testing and treatment, routine healthcare needs, plus more.

Additionally, Coffield discusses why some healthcare options have become limited or restricted and how Planned Parenthood and other organizations are working to change local state healthcare legislation.