© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BTH: Journalist Roundtable on Election, Education, MATA, More

WKNO | By Savannah Smith,
Christopher Blank
Published October 17, 2024 at 5:23 PM CDT

Early voting is in full swing until Thursday, Oct. 31, with Election Day falling on the following Tuesday, Nov. 5. This week on WKNO/Channel 10’s Behind the Headlines, Eric Barnes hosts a journalist roundtable to discuss what's on the ballot—including local offices/positions and three referendum questions regarding gun control in Memphis. He's joined by the Memphis Flyer’s Toby Sells and Daily Memphian reporters Laura Testino and Julia Baker.

In this episode, journalists also discuss education and the deferred maintenance and possible closures of some Memphis Shelby County Schools' offices and educational buildings.

Additionally, guests talk about MATA’s recent budget crisis, criminal justice, and more.
Tags
Behind the Headlines Local ElectionMemphis FlyerThe Daily MemphianMemphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS)Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA)
Savannah Smith
See stories by Savannah Smith
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank