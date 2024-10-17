BTH: Journalist Roundtable on Election, Education, MATA, More

Early voting is in full swing until Thursday, Oct. 31, with Election Day falling on the following Tuesday, Nov. 5. This week on WKNO/Channel 10’s Behind the Headlines, Eric Barnes hosts a journalist roundtable to discuss what's on the ballot—including local offices/positions and three referendum questions regarding gun control in Memphis. He's joined by the Memphis Flyer’s Toby Sells and Daily Memphian reporters Laura Testino and Julia Baker.

In this episode, journalists also discuss education and the deferred maintenance and possible closures of some Memphis Shelby County Schools' offices and educational buildings.

Additionally, guests talk about MATA’s recent budget crisis, criminal justice, and more.