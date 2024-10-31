© 2024 WKNO FM
BTH: MLGW President & CEO on State of Local Utilities

WKNO | By Savannah Smith,
Christopher Blank
Published October 31, 2024 at 5:00 PM CDT

Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) became aware of the health dangers of lead pipes in 1953, says Doug McGowen, MLGW's President and CEO. Since then, McGowen says MLGW has stopped using lead pipes. Over the past ten years, they have been replacing local lead service lines—well before this year's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) mandate for cities across the United States to replace their lead pipes in the next decade.

McGowen joins host Eric Barnes for this week's Channel 10 Behind the Headlines to discuss MLGW's initiatives to remove lead pipe service lines and educate the public about whether their homes or businesses are potentially utilizing lead piping.

Additionally, McGowen discusses Elon Musk's local xAI supercomputer, named “Colossus,” its power usage, and how MLGW addresses the facility's massive utility need.

Wrapping up, McGowen discusses MLGW's partnership with TVA, winter storm preparations, LED streetlight replacements, and more.
Savannah Smith
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
