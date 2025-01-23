BTH: Shelby County Juvenile Center Management Transition Delayed

The Shelby County Juvenile Youth and Education Center, currently overseen by the Sheriff's Office, is a secure facility in Memphis that houses minors awaiting court proceedings or serving short-term sentences for juvenile offenses.

The center offers educational programs, counseling, and rehabilitation services to support a youth's reintegration into society. It also addresses the academic and developmental needs of juveniles in its care.

Originally, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. announced that his office would transfer control of the center to the Shelby County Juvenile Court by the end of 2024. However, a recent court ruling delayed the planned transition.

This week, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon appear on WKNO/Channel 10's Behind the Headlines to discuss the delayed transition, and what needs to happen for the Juvenile Court to take over the youth center. Hosted by Eric Barnes and Bill Dries of the Daily Memphian, the episode explores the logistics and challenges surrounding the shift in oversight from the Sheriff's Office to the Juvenile Court.

Mayor Harris explains that his office has submitted a proposal to Sheriff Bonner. Harris says the management transfer can proceed once the Sheriff's Office responds with details such as estimates for maintenance costs, transportation expenses, program selections, and other key concerns.

The episode also discusses the implications of a new Tennessee law covering blended sentencing, which allows judges to impose juvenile and adult penalties on young offenders convicted of serious crimes. Under this law, juveniles aged 16 or older who commit severe offenses may be transferred to adult court, where their sentences combine juvenile and adult sanctions.

Judge Sugarmon voices concerns about this law's potential impact on the capacity of youth detention facilities. He warns that individuals sentenced under the blended sentencing law might be required to serve time in juvenile facilities even in adulthood, which could lead to overcrowding. Sugarmon emphasizes that this could strain the already limited resources for younger offenders.